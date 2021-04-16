IPL 2021: Picture of Natasa Stankovic & Ritika Sajdeh Looking Stunned During KKR vs MI Goes Viral - Here's Why

While Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were busy plotting the downfall of Kolkata Knight Riders’ chase in Mumbai Indians’ second IPL 2021 match, there partners were snapped looking stunned while gazing at the mobile screen as they watched the thrilling encounter from the stands.

Their reaction was something you would associate with someone reacting mighty surprised, having witnessed something astonishing while blurting out Oh My God. The picture created quite a stir and curiosity among the netizens, who went on and flooded the social media with tons of memes.

Later, MI shared the same photo on their Instagram account showing Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit’s wife), Natasa Stankovic (Hardik Pandya’s partner) and Pankhuri Sharma Pandya (Krunal Pandya’s wife) sitting together in the stands.

In the picture, Natasa, draped in a pink top, was seen holding her phone with Ritika and Pankhuri also staring at something on it in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

MI though cleared the air while sharing the pic asking fans to swipe left to find out what surprised the trio.

Doing so revealed a pic of MI captain Rohit bowling during the match.

In less than a day, the picture has grabbed over 5 lakh likes and over a 1000 comments.

“We would like to see another hatrick by Ro” wrote one Instagram user

“I think he should bowl in every match,he is definition of luck” was one of the responses by Instagram Fam

Meanwhile, MI defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to a stunning bowling show.

Krunal was at his parsimonious best, giving away just gave 13 runs in his four overs and also picked the important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan.

Rahul Chahar returned with top figures of 4/27 in his four overs and was named the Player of the Match.

“We both bowled well. Krunal did not give many runs in his spell. In the last match it was not like this but this time there was help from the wicket for spinners. We will play the main role if we get these kinds of wickets,” said Chahar during the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here