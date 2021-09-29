IPL 2021: Played Peacemaker - Dinesh Karthik Reveals Reason Behind Ashwin and Eoin Morgan's Altercation

The race of the play-offs have started heating up as Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals faced off in the Indian Premier League. With both teams looking to secure their place in the Top 4, an altercation ensued during the match between DC and KKR.

When a throw hit Rishabh Pant’s arm and the batters decided to take an extra run on the last ball of the 19th over. Tim Southee was then dismissed on the next ball Ravichandran Ashwin with a back of length slower delivery that Ashwin tried to pull and was caught by Nitish Rana at deep square leg. This led to an exchange of words between Ashwin and Southee as KKR captain Eoin Morgan also got involved.

As the argument got heated, Dinesh Karthik tried to calm the situation.

“Rahul Tripathi threw the ball, it hit Rishabh Pant, and then it ricocheted off that. Then (Ravichandran) Ashwin called for it and they started to run. I don’t think (Eoin) Morgan appreciates that. He is somebody who, when the ball hits the batsman or the pad, expects them not to run in the spirit of cricket. It’s a very grey area and a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but at the moment I’d just say I am happy I played peacemaker and things have come to a good standstill right now,” Karthik said at the virtual press conference.

After restricting Delhi Capitals to 127/9, KKR managed to chase down the low total with some hiccups. KKR moved to 10 points from 11 matches and maintained their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

