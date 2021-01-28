- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
IPL 2021 Player Auction: No Quarantine for Owners, Two COVID Negative Tests Mandatory
Franchise owners who wish to attend the IPL 2021 player auction need not quarantine, but have to return two COVID-19 negative tests if they are to allowed.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
According to Cricbuzz, owners have to take a test 72 hours before the auction day (February 18) and one on arrival at the venue in Chennai. A maximum of 13 members will be allowed to represent each franchise at the auction.
Virat Kohli's Energy on The Field is Mistaken for Anger: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
"Please note that the team members attending the player auction in Chennai will need to do a RT-PCR test 72 hours before the auction date and submit the negative report. Further, there will a test done in Chennai at the venue for the members attending the auction, details of which will be shared in due course," BCCI CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin has written to the franchises according to the website.
India vs England: Despite Grass Cover, Chennai Pitch Likely to Be Slow in Nature
Additionally, the player trading window will be closed between February 11 and February 18. Once reopened, the trading window will stop one month before the start of the tournament.
Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.
With franchises done with their retention, everyone in the cricketing circles are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2021 mini auction. Some of the big Aussie cricketers including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been released from their respective franchses and the fans would like to see what happens to these cricketers as their IPL career seems to be on the line for the moment.
Here are the players who will go into the auction pool:
Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking