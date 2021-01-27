IPL 2021 Player Auction to be Held on 18th February in Chennai

The IPL players auction ahead of the 2021 season will be held on February 18 in Chennai. The news was confirmed on social media via a tweet by IPL's official Twitter account

The IPL players auction ahead of the 2021 season will be held on February 18 in Chennai. The news was confirmed on social media via a tweet by IPL's official Twitter account. The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️ Venue 📍: Chennai How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍 Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.

With franchises done with their retention, everyone in the cricketing circles are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2021 mini auction. Some of the big Aussie cricketers including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have been released from their respective franchses and the fans would like to see what happens to these cricketers as their IPL career seems to be on the line for the moment.

Also, the BBL(Big Bash League) is underway and the teams would want to acquire some of the players who have a fair run in the tournament so far. These include the likes of Josh Inglis, Jake Weatherald and Craig Mcdermott. Also the focus is bound to be on some of the Indian players who were released: Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav and Parthiv Patel.

Here are the players who will go into the auction pool:

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra.