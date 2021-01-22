CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2021 Player Retention: Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey Not Surprised at Snub

While wicket-keeper batsman Carey was released by last edition's runners-up side Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Coulter-Nile was de-listed by champions Mumbai Indians.

  • Updated: January 22, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
IPL 2021 Player Retention: Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey Not Surprised at Snub

While wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey was released by last edition's runners-up side Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Nathan Coulter-Nile was de-listed by champions Mumbai Indians."It wasn't a surprise. Those things, you get a bit of an inkling for and I didn't play a lot of cricket, just sat on the sidelines, so it probably makes sense to open that spot up for someone else, Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Hopefully there's an opportunity in this year's draft, but I'm really grateful for Delhi and Punter (Ponting) for picking me up in the first place," added the stumper, who played just three games for Delhi Capitals in his debut IPL season.Coulter-Nile too said that his release by five-time champions Mumbai Indians was on expected lines, despite returning with figures of 2 for 29 in the title clash against Delhi Capitals.

"I was expecting that was going to happen," Coulter-Nile said."They paid overs for me so I thought that was going to happen. Hopefully, I can get picked up again this year. I've got nothing else on so hopefully I can get to the IPL," added the 33-year-old right-arm pacer.Carey and Coulter-Nile were part of nine Australian cricketers who were released by their respective IPL franchises. The others include Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch.

