IPL 2021: Players Potentially Playing their Last IPL Season

IPL is certainly the best T20I league in the world, the one every player dreams to be a part of. Yet only a handful of lucky players across the globe are able to either play in the tournament or make a mark in it. There have been innumerable instances where players have shone in a season, but fizzled out in the years to follow. So success is not guaranteed in world’s toughest league, and only the ones who perform well, consistently, have long IPL careers.

Just like the previous editions, the 2021 season could prove detrimental for a lot of players. While some must be looking to make a comeback into national sides through stellar performances, it will be a question of survival for a few, so that they can prolong their IPL careers. Cricketnext takes a look at players who might just be playing their last IPL season:

MS Dhoni

One of the best captains and batsman, Dhoni is still better than many. Even at 39, he is one of the fittest cricketers around, and no one challenge his supremacy still. But it all boils down to his will, whether he would want to continue playing IPL after 2021. Having announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, many had expected his hang his boots in the 2020 season, but he promised to come back.

Now it remains to be seen whether Dhoni continues to play or not. Having said that, after a dismal campaign last year, Dhoni must be itching to leave a mark now, and lift the trophy once again, first time after 2018. As far as his record in the league is concerned, he has played 204 matches and scored 4632 runs at an average of 40.99.

Kedar Jadhav

The new SRH recruit, Jadhav has a lot to prove in this IPL. The pocket-sized batsman hasn’t been a part of the Indian setup since last year, and looks like the team has moved forward in its plans. That could be the case with IPL franchises too, if Jadhav doesn’t bring out his A-game this year. In the eight matches he played in 2020, he could only manage 62 runs at an average of 20. And for the very same reason was release by CSK. Moreover, age is not on his side as he recently turned 36. He will have to do something extraordinary to remain in the scheme of things for SRH, and perhaps other teams as well.

Wriddhiman Saha

Saha has been a strong performer in IPL over the years, in whatever limited opportunities he has got. He had an amazing season with SRH last year, where he scored over 200 runs in just four encounters. He also went on to score two fifties in the tournament. In short, he did enough to play another season for the side. But it all comes down to how he performs this year.

If he doesn’t get desired results, he might just be ousted from SRH. They have some decent keepers in their squad and Saha is certainly not the first preference, as a keeper or a batsman. Age is again an issue for Saha. He would turn 37 before the next IPL, and perhaps teams might want to rope in young blood.

Harbhajan Singh

The off-spinner is a legend in his own right, and one of the most economical bowlers in the history of the tournament. When he did not play last season of IPL, many would have speculated that he would announce retirement. But Bhajji, as he is fondly known, is once again raring to go again, and perform well for his new franchise — Kolkata Knight Riders. But he would soon turn 41, and would have to take a call on his IPL future. If all goes well, we might see him again next year, but that subject to his availability and teams’ will to pick him. IN 2019, he had an excellent season, where he bagged 16 wickets in 11 matches.

Robin Uthappa

Over the last few years, Uthappa’s form has dwindled in the IPL. Now in CSK, he has a chance to rejuvenate himself and score heaps of runs. But if that does not happen, we might just have seen last of the stylish batsman. But so far this year, the batsman has sounded confident of doing well, and wants to become the first player to score 1000 runs in a single edition. His fans would like to see those kind of runs from his blade, but it seems like a Herculean task for Uthappa, who scored 660 runs in 2014 edition.