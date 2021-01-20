IPL 2021 Players Retention: Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina Retained, Harbhajan Singh Released

Chennai Super Kings, the second most successful franchise in the history of the IPL, have released six players from their squad ahead of the auction in February. They have retained all the overseas players with the exception of Shane Watson who retired from all forms of cricket last season.

Chennai Super Kings, the second most successful franchise in the history of the IPL, have released six players from their squad ahead of the auction in February. They have retained all the overseas players with the exception of Shane Watson who retired from all forms of cricket last season.

Harbhajan Singh, the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, has been released by the franchise. Harbhajan picked 150 wickets in 157 IPL innings at an excellent economy rate of 7.05.

Suresh Raina, who missed the 2020 edition has been retained by CSK. Raina is one of the most successful batsmen in the history of the tournament and has an aggregate of 5368 runs in 189 batting innings which makes him the second-highest scorer in the league's history after Virat Kohli.

Retained players: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran

Released players: Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay