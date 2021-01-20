IPL 2021 Players Retention: Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw Retained, Alex Carey & Jason Roy Released

Delhi Capitals, who reached the Indian Premier League 2020 final, have retained batsman Prithvi Shaw despite the unproductive season he had in 2020 and followed it with an equally poor outing in Australia. The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The franchise has released six players which include two Indian and four overseas players. Indian duo Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey and England's Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Players Retained:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams.

Players Released:

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab made a few tough decisions on Wednesday and released all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, along with six others, ahead of the IPL mini auctions. Another big name that won't be a part of KXIP setup is West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell. These big names failed to live up to the money they were offered, especially Maxwell -- 10.75 Cr. With the big guns failing, the side finished on sixth spot in the points table. On the other hand, what remains same for them is KL Rahul will once again lead the side. Mayank Agarwal will open with him, with Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to follow.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday announced Sanju Samson as the new skipper for the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Australia batsman Steve Smith, who failed to make an impact with bat and captaincy, has been released. RR, who finished last in the 2020 edition released eight players.