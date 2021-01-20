IPL 2021 Players Retention: Kings XI Punjab - Glenn Maxwell & Sheldon Cottrell Released from Squad

Kings XI Punjab made a few tough decisions on Wednesday and released all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, along with six others, ahead of the IPL mini auctions. Another big name that won't be a part of KXIP setup is West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell. These big names failed to live up to the money they were offered, especially Maxwell -- 10.75 Cr.

With the big guns failing, the side finished on sixth spot in the points table. On the other hand, what remains same for them is KL Rahul will once again lead the side. Mayank Agarwal will open with him, with Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to follow.

Retained players:

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Murugan Ashwin, Darshan Nalkande.

Released players:

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday announced Sanju Samson as the new skipper for the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Australia batsman Steve Smith, who failed to make an impact with bat and captaincy, has been released. RR, who finished last in the 2020 edition released eight players.

The list of foreign players retained includes Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. All three English players performed well for the Royals in the last tournament. Jofra Archer was the top wicket-taker for the Royals in the 2020 edition with 20 wickets while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have also contributed in Rajasthan Royals' important wins in recent past. In addition to the English trio, David Miller and Andrew Tye have also been retained.