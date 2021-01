IPL 2021 Players Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders, Chris Green Amongst Only 5 Players Released

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released just five players including Chris Green and Tom Banton. Green is an off-spinner and a bowling all-rounder from Australia and has played 104 T20 matches. Banton, a wicket-keeper batsman, has represented England in 6 ODIs and 9 T20Is.

KKR will be led by Eoin Morgan and have the likes of Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill amongst their ranks. they would be hoping for a better performance from Gill after his magnificent show in Australia. Although he scored a lot of runs, Gill's strike rate of 117.96 as an opener was on the lower side in IPL 2020.

Retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert

Released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton