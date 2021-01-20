IPL 2021 Players Retention: Mumbai Indians-- Lasith Malinga Released, Large Indian Contingent Retained

Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history with 5 titles have released a number of their overseas players ahead of the auction next month. As expected the list includes Mitchell McCleneghan who did not get a game in this year's edition. The biggest name released is of the Sri Lankan speedster, Lasith Malinga - the highest wicket taker in the coveted league's history.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history with 5 titles have released a number of their overseas players ahead of the auction next month. As expected the list includes Mitchell McCleneghan who did not get a game in this year's edition. The biggest name released is of the Sri Lankan speedster, Lasith Malinga - the highest wicket taker in the coveted league's history.

The list of retained players includes Kieron Pollard who was in scintillating form in the IPL 2020 in UAE. Interestingly, though they have retained most of their Indian contingent. Trent Boult, the New Zealand pacer, one of the heroes for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL has also been retained.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult

Released players: Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh