IPL 2021 Players Retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore--10 Players Released, Adam Zampa Retained

Royal Challengers Bangalore have released a total of 10 players which includes 5 from overseas ahead of the auctions next month. Virat Kohli will lead the team which will be without the services of Dale Steyn, one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament's history who has skipped the coveted league this season.

Australia's impressive leg spinner, Adam Zampa has been retained by the RCB. With Yuzvendra Chahal in the side it will be interesting to see how many games the Australian gets in the tournament. Zampa has picked 195 wickets in 162 innings in T20 cricket at an average of 21.4 and economy rate of 7.27.

Retained players: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Released players: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel

