IPL 2021 Players Retention: Sunrisers Hyderabad - No Major Changes for SRH, David Warner to Lead Again

Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake was one of the five players released by Sunrisers Hyderbad, ahead of IPL 2021 auctions. It is noteworthy that he has been with the franchise for the last five years, but played his last game back in 2018. Apart from that SRH, pretty much retained the core of the team, with the side consistently performing well over the years. David Warner will once again lead them.

Retained Players:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh.

Released Players:

Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab made a few tough decisions on Wednesday and released all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, along with six others, ahead of the IPL mini auctions. Another big name that won't be a part of KXIP setup is West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell. These big names failed to live up to the money they were offered, especially Maxwell -- 10.75 Cr.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who reached the Indian Premier League 2020 final, have retained batsman Prithvi Shaw despite the unproductive season he had in 2020 and followed it with an equally poor outing in Australia. The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The franchise has released six players which include two Indian and four overseas players. Indian duo Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey and England's Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.