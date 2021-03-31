- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Playing Under MS Dhoni is on Every Player's Wish List, Says Moeen Ali
Chennai Super Kings new recruit Moeen Ali has said that every player in the world wants to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Moeen Ali was bought by CSK for INR 7 crore in the players' auction held in February 2021.
- AFP
- Updated: March 31, 2021, 5:26 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings new recruit Moeen Ali has said that every player in the world wants to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Moeen Ali was bought by CSK for INR 7 crore in the players’ auction held in February 2021. The England all-rounder also explained what sets the three-time champions apart from the other teams.
IPL 2021: With a New Stance, Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Consecutive Sixes in CSK Nets | WATCH
“I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything… from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn’t panic,” the official website of CSK quoted Moeen as saying.
“I’ve spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it’s something on every player’s wish list to play under MS. I think it’s the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It’s exciting,” he added.
IPL 2021: I’m Convinced Captaincy Will Make Him An Even Better Player: Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant
Further talking about how important is it for a leader to stay calm, Moeen said: “It’s very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that.”
“At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I’m excited about playing with the players we have here,” he added.
IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener. CSK will play their first match on April 10 against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Dhoni has led CSK to IPL title thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018). They finished seventh on the points table last season and and it was the first time they had failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule