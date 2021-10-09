IPL 2021: Playoffs Are Completely Different And Our Tournament Really Starts Now, Says Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

With just a day’s gap between their final league match of IPL 2021 and the first qualifier, Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back from a close defeat they endured on Friday night against Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC take on three-time Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about the last league stage match, which went down to the wire, DC head coach Ricky Ponting said that this loss will give the team a chance to reflect and how they can improve ahead of the qualifier. “It was a disappointing way for the game to end, and for us to lose the way we did, but I am not unhappy about it at all. I actually think, it’s a really good thing because it will give the boys a chance to reflect and think about how we can improve for Sunday’s game, and it’s a short turnaround, so you have to forget about things and start focusing on the next game," said Ponting.

He also termed this loss a “step forward" and feels that despite losing, the team played better as compared to the last couple of matches which they won in the league stage.

“A lot to like about tonight’s game, even though we have lost. I think it’s a step forward. If you look at the last game (against Chennai Super Kings), it wasn’t a great performance, the Mumbai game wasn’t a great performance either, but we still managed to win those games. If you look at it, we probably have played better tonight than the games we have won, so that’s certainly the way I look at it. It’s not about end results, it’s about the performances we were putting on the board," he said.

The Aussie added, “Prithvi played his best game tonight, Shikhar probably looked his best in the tournament, so there’s a lot to like about this group. As I said earlier, we have played good cricket, the challenge now for us over the next week is to play great cricket, and I think that’s just around the corner for us."

DC finished the league stage on the top of the points table, have beaten CSK in both their league matches. “I think we should be very confident. We have beaten them twice in the league games, but as you know, the playoff games are completely different, and our tournament really starts now," Ponting said.

“It starts when our players get their recovery done from tonight’s (Friday) game, and then we make sure we get ourselves in the right mindset to take on Chennai. They are also a very good side, they have been level pegging with us right throughout the tournament, who’s gonna finish first and who’s gonna second. So, we totally respect them as a playing group, and them as a franchise," he concluded.

