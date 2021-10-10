IPL 2021 Playoffs Format Explained: Teams, Schedule, Match Timings And Venues

So after nearly three weeks of non-stop matches, we have entered the playoffs stage of IPL 2021. Four teams - Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders - have made the cut. The four that didn’t make it through are Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

The ongoing season is probably the last time we will see the teams taking the field with their respective current squads as with the addition of two new teams, a mega auction will be held and a majority of the stars will be released for it. So, it’s one last time for the teams to win the silverware with their current setup, especially for those (read DC and RCB) who have never won the title before.

ALSO READ: How the Four Teams in the Play-offs Stack Up

So how do the team qualify for the final? And why aren’t their two semi-finals like other tournaments?

Here’s everything you need to know

Why no semifinals?

The concept of semifinals was done away with to provide fair chances to the more consistent teams to qualify for the final. In other words, for teams who finish in the top-two of the league stage, a defeat in the semifinal (one match) ends their season. Hence, a new format comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator was introduced to give them two chances to get to the summit clash.

ALSO READ: Another Dismal Show by RR Exposes the Moneyball Theory

What is Qualifier 1?

The winner of Qualifier 1 gets a direct entry to the final. It is held between the top-two teams of the league stage. The loser though gets another chance in Qualifier 2. This year, DC finished at the top while CSK were second. They will clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What is an Eliminator?

An eliminator is a contest held between the teams who finish third and fourth during the league stage. The winner of this match gets an entry into the Qualifier 2 while the losing team is eliminated. This year, RCB finished third and KKR were fourth. The Eliminator this year will be held on October 11 (Monday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What is Qualifier 2?

Qualifier 2 is held between the losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator. The winner of this contest enters the final. The Qualifier 2 will be held on October 13 (Wednesday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The grand finale has been scheduled for October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here