IPL 2021: Podcast Taken Down After Dan Christian Take a Jibe at Skipper Virat Kohli; RCB Issues 'Gentle Reminder'

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian was given a warning for breach of contract for appearing in ‘The Grade Cricketer’ podcast where he shared some anecdotes related to Virat Kohli. He wasn’t alone there, NZ’s lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson was also present there and said that he refused to bowl to Kohli at the nets when the RCB skipper asked him to. Now the podcasters have taken down the episode from Youtube on request of Christian who was given a nudge by his franchise.

“I was informed by Dan Christian that he has been issued a warning for breach of contract… Dan was asked to request us to take that interview down by RCB. On account of our respect for Dan and his contract, we have taken it down,” said the channel’s co-host Sam Perry on Saturday.

During the podcast, Christian revealed that Jamieson, who is playing his first IPL after being bought for Rs 15 crore, is carrying a couple of Dukes balls, which will be used in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18 between India and New Zealand.

However, when his RCB skipper Kohli asked Jamieson to bowl with the Dukes to him in the nets, the New Zealander did not fall for that trick. “Pretty cagey from Virat actually, right in the first week we were here. The three of us were sitting down after the nets and these two were talking about Test cricket. “Virat said: ‘So Jamie (Kyle Jamieson) have you bowled much with the Dukes ball?’ and they are talking about that stuff.

“Jamie says: ‘Yeah, I have a couple of them here, I will have a bowl leading in before I go over there’ and Virat says ‘Oh, if you want to have a bowl against me in the nets, I am more than happy to face’. “Jamie was like, ‘No chance I am going to ball at you!’ He would have looked at his release point and everything that he does with the Dukes ball! (chuckles),” Christian said on The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel.

When it comes to off the field activities in the RCB camp, Christian said Kohli is not as involved as other stars like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. “You don’t see Virat a lot off the field, you see a little bit. He will, maybe, come to half of the things but he has his family here too from the start so we might see more of him now. “So AB (de Villiers) is the happiest, most humble… never got a bad word to say about anybody, will be there from start to finish. Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) is there from start to finish as well,” said Christian.

But according to Indian Express, RCB have clarified on this issue and said the Australian cricketer was just given a ‘gentle reminder.’ “RCB issued a gentle reminder regarding the team’s media protocols to all their players recently (following Christian’s interview). Like every season, that note had been shared with the players before IPL 2021 as well. No official warning was issued to Dan Christian or any other individual player,” said the official.

