IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL 14 Team Standings After CSK vs DC Match

DC are off to a sensational start as they beat CSK by seven wickets, to register their first win of the tournament. They are currently at the top of the table with two points, followed by RCB with as many points.

POS TEAMS MATCHES POINTS NRR 1 DC 1 2 +0.779 2 RCB 1 2 +0.050 3 KKR 0 0 – 4 PBKS 0 0 – 5 RR 0 0 – 6 SRH 0 0 – 7 MI 1 0 -0.050 8 CSK 1 0 -0.779

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.

The chase for DC might have seemed steep on paper but once Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set foot on the field, it appeared way too easy. CSK’s pacers at the top – Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran first, and then Shardul Thakur, kept feeding them hittable balls in the slot and the DC duo unleashed their shots. Gaps were pierced with ease, and boundaries flew off the bat as Delhi raced to 65 in the Power Play.

CSK’s only way back was through wickets but their fielders were not helping. Shaw was dropped twice off Moeen Ali; once on 38 by Mitchell Santner and then on 47 bu Ruturaj Gaikwad. Absolutely nothing went CSK’s way as Shaw completed his fifty off 27 balls while Dhawan went past his off 35 deliveries.

