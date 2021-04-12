T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL 14 Team Standings After KKR vs SRH Match

IPL 2021 points table: Updated team standings of Indian Premier League (IPL) after KKR vs SRH match in Chennai

After a comfortable victory against SRH, KKR registered their first points on the table in IPL 2021. This means that they are now second in the table, while DC are leading the way, on the basis of superior net run-rate.

POSTEAMSMATCHESPOINTSNRR
1Delhi Capitals

DC

12+0.779
2Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR

12+0.500
3Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB

12+0.050
4Punjab Kings

PBKS

00
5Rajasthan Royals

RR

00
6Mumbai Indians

MI

10-0.050
7Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH

10-0.500
8Chennai Super Kings

CSK

10-0.779

Half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi set up Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Rana (80 off 56) and Tripathi (53 off 29) powered KKR to 187 for 6 in 20 overs, before Manish Pandey (61* off 44) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) took SRH close. However, they couldn’t quite finish the steep chase.

SRH needed David Warner to fire in the chase but that didn’t happen. He was dropped on 0 by Pat Cummins off Harbhajan Singh but couldn’t make use of the life, nicking an excellent delivery from Prasidh Krishna to the keeper in the second over. In the next over, Wriddhiman Saha chopped Shakib Al Hasan onto the stumps to leave them 10 for 2.

SRH needed a partnership to stay in the game and they got that with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey settling down and then counter-attacking. Hyderabad added only 35 in the Power Play but switched gears, bringing up their 100 in 12 overs. Bairstow was leading the onslaught, having crossed his half-century.

