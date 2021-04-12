- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021 Points Table: IPL 14 Team Standings After KKR vs SRH Match
IPL 2021 points table: Updated team standings of Indian Premier League (IPL) after KKR vs SRH match in Chennai
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 7:47 AM IST
After a comfortable victory against SRH, KKR registered their first points on the table in IPL 2021. This means that they are now second in the table, while DC are leading the way, on the basis of superior net run-rate.
Half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi set up Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Rana (80 off 56) and Tripathi (53 off 29) powered KKR to 187 for 6 in 20 overs, before Manish Pandey (61* off 44) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) took SRH close. However, they couldn’t quite finish the steep chase.
SRH needed David Warner to fire in the chase but that didn’t happen. He was dropped on 0 by Pat Cummins off Harbhajan Singh but couldn’t make use of the life, nicking an excellent delivery from Prasidh Krishna to the keeper in the second over. In the next over, Wriddhiman Saha chopped Shakib Al Hasan onto the stumps to leave them 10 for 2.
SRH needed a partnership to stay in the game and they got that with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey settling down and then counter-attacking. Hyderabad added only 35 in the Power Play but switched gears, bringing up their 100 in 12 overs. Bairstow was leading the onslaught, having crossed his half-century.
