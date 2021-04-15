- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update: RCB Make it Two Out of Two, Jump to Top of Table
IPL 2021 points table: Updated team standings of Indian Premier League (IPL) after SRH vs RCB match in Abu Dhabi
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 12:03 AM IST
After match 6 of the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli’s RCB has managed to continue with the winning run, making it two out of two. That means with four points, they have moved to the top of the table. DC, MI and PBKS, make the top four as well. In the match on Wednesday, RCB won a close match against SRH by just six runs. On the other hand RR, SRH and CSK haven’t been able to win a match in the tournament.
As far as match seven of the tournament is concerned, Delhi Capitals will take of Rajasthan Royals. The latter seem to be in a lot of problem right now since, Jofra Archer’s chances of recovering from his shoulder injury and joining the team in the league phase highly unlikely. Also, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the tournament due to a broken finger on Tuesday. But he will remain with the team to provide them moral support.
RR may field either Liam Livingstone or David Miller in place of Stokes in the match against DC.
The Delhi Capitals, however, will be a buoyant lot. Not only are they coming back from a resounding win over Chennai Super Kings in the first match but they also have their frontline pacers Rabada and Nortje back. Both the Proteas fast bowlers had caused a lot of damage to opposition batting lineups in the last season.
Even with a pace attack that could be described as second string, DC managed to restrict CSK to below 200 on a very good batting surface. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan then went after the bowling, helping new captain Rishabh Pant start the season with a resounding victory.
