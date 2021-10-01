IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Update After CSK vs SRH Match: Chennai Super Kings Go Top of the Table; Enter Play Offs

IPL 2021 Points Table after CSK vs SRH Match: Thanks to some great bowling peformance, Chennai Super Kings have managed to beat SRH by six wickets. With this win, not only they go top of the table, they also become the second team after Delhi Capitals to reach the playoffs. While Josh Hazlewood took three, Dwayne Bravo took two wickets as CSK restricted SRH to a modest 134, later they chased down with ease in the final over.

CSK with this win are now top of the table and doing so, have overtaken Delhi Capitals in the points tally. While CSK has 18 points in 11 matches, DC has 16 in the same number of games. Dhoni’s side also has the better run rate and Delhi will have to win the next game to catch the yellow brigade. Meanwhile Hyderabad continue to languish at the bottom of the tally with just four points. Loss against CSK made sure that they don’t earn anything at Sharjah.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the Orange cap positions, but he is now closely followed by Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson who is just a couple of runs short. Samson can close the gap and overtake in just one game! Meanwhile KL Rahul, who is third on the list, has slowed down just like his team. He has 422 runs to his name and is followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis at fourth and Ruturaj Gaikwad at fifth respectively. Both were among the runs and closing in on KL Rahul.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel showed his mojo against Mumbai Indians, taking a hattrick. This meant that he now has the Purple Cap with 26 wickets, five more than his next competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan. Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah is third on the list with 16 wickets and closely followed by Rajasthan’s Chris Morris at fourth spot.

