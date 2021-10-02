IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Update After KKR vs PBKS Match: KL Rahul Reclaims Orange Cap; Punjab Kings Moves to Fifth Spot

IPL 2021 Points Table after KKR vs PBKS Match: KL Rahul led Punjab Kings survived to stay in contention for play offs as they beat KKR by five wickets. It was a poor performance from KKR who had looked so good in last two games. They fielded poorly to let Punjab go away with the game, and later their luck also ran out when a good looking catch from Rahul Tripathi was ruled out.

As you can see, this five wicket win over KKR made sure that PBKS have suddenly moved to fifth position while KKR will have to wait to consolidate a spot in the top four. Sunrisers Hyderabad languishes at the bottom of the table with four points and have no chance of qualifying whatsoever. Meanwhile Delhi Capitals have qualified for the play offs and becomes the second team to do so after CSK.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Meanwhile Punjab skipper has reclaimed the Orange Cap with a brilliant knock of 57 against KKR. He made sure that he stays put and guides his team to a special win. Not only he succeeded in doing so, he kept hopes of Punjab Kings alive as they are still in contention for a playoff. Shikhar Dhawan is at second spot, closely followed by Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals at third.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel continues to top the Purple Cap Standings with 26 wickets. Not to mention his brilliant show against Mumbai Indians where he took a hattrick. His next best competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan has just eight less (18) scalps to his name. Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah is third on the list with 16 wickets and closely followed by Rajasthan’s Chris Morris at fourth spot.

