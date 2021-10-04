IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Update After DC vs CSK Match: Delhi Go Top of Table With Close Win

IPL 2021 Points Table after DC vs CSK Match: Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a battle for top-two finish in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. Needing 28 from the last three overs to reach the target of 137, the Guyanese picked 12 runs against Dwayne Bravo and then got 10 off pacer Josh Hazlewood to bring down the equation to six runs from six balls. DC completed the job with two balls to spare despite losing Axar Patel.

After this win, Delhi Capitals now go top of the table. It was a close match but the Capitals ensured they come out winning on top. CSK are now second and RCB third. All three qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile Mumbai are second from bottom, while SRH are at the bottom.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

KL Rahul, Punjab Kings’ skipper is back at the top of the table with 528 runs, but he is just ahead of CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad who has 421 words. He is followed up by Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals who has 521 runs. Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis are fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel continues to top the Purple Cap Standings with 26 wickets thanks to his brilliant show against Mumbai Indians where he took a hattrick. His next best competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan is closing the gap fast as he just four short in the tally. Punjab Kings’ Mohammed Shami is in third spot and followed by Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah at fourth on the list with 17 wickets. Shami’s teammate Arshdeep Singh is fifth on the spot.

