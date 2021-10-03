IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Update After RR vs CSK Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad Claims Orange Cap; Rajasthan Royals Stay in Contention

IPL 2021 Points Table after RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by seven wickets to stay in race for the play offs, they were among those teams who were on the verge of an exit but have managed to turnaround their campaign, beating Delhi and now CSK to stay in contention. Earlier, they chased down a stiff target of 190 with two overs to spare to cancel out a superb century knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RR now moves to sixth spot, but shares the equal number of points with Punjab, KKR, MI. All these teams are in contention for the playoffs with 12 points each. Meanwhile CSK’s winning streak was ended, they had won every game till this point beating the likes of Mumbai Indians, RCB, SRH and KKR.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Meanwhile a century knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad (101 off 60) made sure that he moves to the top of run charts. He has the Orange Cap now and overcomes Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul in the process who is followed by RR’s Sanju Samson. Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan is fourth in the table and is closely followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis. While Gaikwad’s tally is above 500, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson account for 489 and 480 runs respectively. Dhawan has 462 runs. Clearly, the competition is intense.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel continues to top the Purple Cap Standings with 26 wickets thanks to his brilliant show against Mumbai Indians where he took a hattrick. His next best competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan who has picked up three wickets against Mumbai this evening to close the gap. He is just five short of Patel’s tally. Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah is third on the list with 16 wickets and closely followed by Punjab’s Arshedeep Singh at fourth spot.

