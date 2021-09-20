IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After CSK vs MI Match: Chennai Move to Top After Win Over Mumbai

IPL 2021 Points Table after CSK vs MI Match: Chennai Super Kings rode on a strong show by the bowlers to hand a 20-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of UAE leg of IPL 2021. Batting first, Chennai set a target of 157 runs as Gaikwad batted through the innings to lift CSK from a precarious 7/3. In reply, MI too were off to a poor start as they slipped to 37 for three in the sixth over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and were at 58 for four in the 10th over. Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard tried to revive MI’s innings but they eventually fell short by 20 runs.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Chennai super Kings have moved to the top of the points table courtesy their win over Mumbai Indians. They have twelve points after eight games which is exactly the same that Delhi Capitals have, however, MS Dhoni’s side lead the charts on the virtue of a better run-rate. Meanwhile, Mumbai remain fourth with eight points after as many games. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challenegers Bangalore occupy the second and the third spot respectively.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan who has 380 runs to his name so far in IPL 2021 will continue to keep the orange cap with him. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is second on the list with 331 runs followed by Faf du Plessis, who departed for a duck against Mumbai Indians. DC batsman Prithvi Shaw occupies the fourth place with 308 runs and Chennai’s saviour against MI, Ruturaj Gaikwad completes the top-five. The 24-year-old has so far scored 288 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Likewise, there hasn’t been a change in the purple cap holder with RCB’s Harshal Patel, who was with DC last season, at the top of the wicket-takers list having taken 17 of them so far. DC’s Avesh Khan is second in the list with 14 wickets, followed by Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals who also has 14 wickets. Rahul Chahar is fourth with 11 wickets and rashid Khan fifth with 10.

