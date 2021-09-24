IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After CSK vs RCB Match: CSK Rise to Top Spot in League Table

IPL 2021 Points Table after CSK vs RCB Match: Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical all-round show to humble Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets and claim the top spot in the IPL pecking order here on Friday. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (53) and young Devdutt Padikkal (70) struck brisk half-centuries in an impressive 111-run stand but CSK pulled the strings to restrict them to 156 for six after electing to bowl.

With this win, Chennai have now registered two out of two wins in their UAE leg of the tournament and are now at top position in the points table with fourteen points from nine matches. They have replaced Delhi Capitals in the points table on the virtue of a better run rate. Capitals were top of the points table with 14 points from nine matches.

MS Dhoni’s CSK Humble Kohli’s RCB with All-round Show, Claim Top Spot

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the Orange cap positions, he is being followed by Punjab Kings KL Rahul who has 380 runs to his name, still 42 less that Dhawan. Third on the list with 327 runs is another PBKS batter, Mayank Agarwal who scored a fifty on Tuesday night. Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs is fourth and Prithvi Shaw fifth with 319 runs. Kolkata’s Rahul Tripathi who scored unbeaten 74 on Thursday night has moved into the top 10.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan retained their top two places, so did Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who now has 14 wickets in eight matches. Arshdeep Singh, who took a fifer against Rajasthan is fourth with 12 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad who too has 12 wickets to his name.

