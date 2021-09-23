IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After DC vs SRH Match: Delhi Reclaim Top Spot

IPL 2021 Points Table after DC vs SRH Match: Delhi Capitals produced an all-round performance to thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. After the bowlers, led by Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada kept Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs, Delhi made an easy task of a chase of 135 with 13 balls to spar as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played well-constructed innings.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

The win also takes Delhi to top of the points table with 14 points from nine matches while Hyderabad remains at the bottom with just two points from eight matches. Chennai Super Kings drop to the second position with 12 points from 8 games, while Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 and Mumbai Indians with 8 points hold on to their third and fourth spots respectively.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan has reclaimed his Organ Cap from Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul. The experienced Indian batter has 422 runs to his name in nine matches, 42 runs more than second-placed KL Rahul. Third on the list with 327 runs is another PBKS batter, Mayank Agarwal who scored a fifty on Tuesday night. Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs is fourth and Prithvi Shaw fifth with 319 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan retained their top two places, so did Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who now has 14 wickets in eight matches. Arshdeep Singh, who took a fifer against Rajasthan is fourth with 12 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad who too has 12 wickets to his name.

