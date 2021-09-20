IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After KKR vs RCB Match: Kolkata Rise Two Places

IPL 2021 Points Table after KKR vs RCB Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets with 10 overs to spare in their first match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. Electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Varun Chakravarthy (3-13) and Andre Russell (3-9) shining with the ball for KKR. In response, KKR raced to 50 in 35 balls as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer came out with guns blazing. KKR reached 94/1 in 10 overs to seal a big win.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders moved up two placed to fifth in the latest points table with six points to their name after eight matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand held on to their third position and they have 10 points after eight games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

There was no change in the IPL 2021 Oragne Cap list as Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan who has 380 runs to his name so far in IPL 2021 continue to keep the orange cap with him. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is second on the list with 331 runs followed by Faf du Plessis, who departed for a duck against Mumbai Indians. DC batsman Prithvi Shaw occupies the fourth place with 308 runs and Chennai’s saviour against MI, Ruturaj Gaikwad completes the top-five. The 24-year-old has so far scored 288 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Same is the case with IPL 2021 Purple Cap list with RCB’s Harshal Patel at the top of the wicket-takers list having taken 17 of them so far. DC’s Avesh Khan is second in the list with 14 wickets, followed by Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals who also has 14 wickets. Rahul Chahar is fourth with 11 wickets and rashid Khan fifth with 10.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here