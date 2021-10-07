IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After KKR vs RR Match: KKR Enters Top Four, Into Play Offs.

IPL 2021 Points Table after KKR vs RR Match: Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive 86-run margin and virtually assure their place play-off berth in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. With three play-off spots — Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore — already sealed, KKR consolidated their position for the fourth and final play-off spot, finishing their round-robin engagements with 14 points from 14 games with an impressive net run rate of 0.587.

This win has forced KKR into top four and their play off deal is almost sealed. On the other hand, Mumbai would need a miracle. MI will need to win by 171 runs against SRH if they are to qualify for the playoffs. And if Mumbai chase, it is all but impossible for them to make it to the last four. RR and SRH both the teams will finish at seventh and eighth spots respectively.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

KL Rahul, Punjab Kings’ skipper is back at the top of the table with 528 runs, but he is just ahead of CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad who has 421 words. He is followed up by Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals who has 521 runs. Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis are fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel continues to top the Purple Cap Standings with 26 wickets thanks to his brilliant show against Mumbai Indians where he took a hattrick. His next best competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan is closing the gap fast as he just four short in the tally. Punjab Kings’ Mohammed Shami is in third spot and followed by Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah at fourth on the list with 17 wickets. Shami’s teammate Arshdeep Singh is fifth on the spot.

