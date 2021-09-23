IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After MI vs KKR Match: Kolkata Rise to 4th Position

IPL 2021 Points Table after MI vs KKR Match: Rookie Venkatesh Iyer left many in awe of his talent as Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance for the second successive game since IPL‘s resumption to tame the mighty Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Iyer (53 off 30), playing his second IPL game, displayed the wide range of his strokes alongside Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42) to enable KKR to chase MI’s modest total of 155 for six with as many as 29 balls to spare. Earlier, after being put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a flying start with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock putting 78 runs for the first wicket. But once Sharma fell on 33, the runs started to dry up for Mumbai.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

With this win, Kolkata have now registered two out of two wins in their UAE leg of the tournament and are now at fourth place in the points table with eight points from nine matches. They have replaced Mumbai Indians in the points table on the virtue of a better run rate. Delhi Capitals are top of the points table with 14 points from nine matches while Chennai Super Kings are in second position with 12 points from 8 games, and Royal Challengers Bangalore third with 10 i 8 games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan has retained his Orange Cap, the experienced Indian batter has 422 runs to his name in nine matches, 42 runs more than second-placed KL Rahul. Third on the list with 327 runs is another PBKS batter, Mayank Agarwal who scored a fifty on Tuesday night. Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs is fourth and Prithvi Shaw fifth with 319 runs. Kolkata’s Rahul Tripathi who scored unbeaten 74 on Thursday night has moved into the top 10.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan retained their top two places, so did Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who now has 14 wickets in eight matches. Arshdeep Singh, who took a fifer against Rajasthan is fourth with 12 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad who too has 12 wickets to his name.

