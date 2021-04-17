- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After PBKS vs CSK Match: Chennai Jump to Second Spot
IPL 2021 Latest Points Table Update After PBKS vs CSK Match: Chennai Super Kings jump to the second spot courtesy of their win over Punjab Kings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 8:11 AM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Latest Points Table Update: Riding on a four-wicket haul by pace bowler Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to claim their first win in this season’s Indian Premier League.
The right-arm pace bowler’s spell (4/13 in four overs) restricted PBKS to 106/8 in 20 overs, a poor score on a Wankhede Stadium pitch that is good for batting. CSK had it easy as they reached the target in 15.4 overs, losing just four wickets, three of which came towards the end of the innings against the run of play. The win was their first of IPL 2021 and with this, they moved to the second spot in the points table.
IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update
KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings who were third on the points table ahead of the game have slipped to the seventh spot. They are just above last-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are yet to open their account in this season’s IPL. Mumbai Indians have moved down to the third spot, however, Delhi Capitals position on the points table have remained unchanged. Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi all have 2 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore now remain the only unbeaten team in the league.
IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update
KKR batsman Nitish Rana will keep the orange cap for now with 137 runs from two innings. RR captain Sanju Samson could have taken the top spot among this season’s run-getter but he fell for just 4 and continues to be second with 123 runs. SRH’s Manish Pandey completes the top-three with 99 runs.
IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update
Likewise, there hasn’t been a change in the purple cap holder with RCB’s Harshal Patel, who was with DC last season, at the top of the wicket-takers list having taken seven of them so far. KKR allrounder Andre Russell is second with six scalps followed by DC pacer Avesh Khan with five wickets.
