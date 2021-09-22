IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After PBKS vs RR Match: Rajasthan Take Over 5th spot

IPL 2021 Points Table after PBKS vs RR Match: Young pacer Kartik Tyagi’s last-over heroics guided Rajasthan Royals to a nail-biting two-run victory over Punjab Kings in their IPL game. This game was in Punjab’s hands and there was no way Rajasthan would have stolen it. But they did the unthinkable. And also, not to forget the brilliant fielding by Chetan Sakariya at short third man in the 19th over when he saved three crucial runs at death for his team. Punjab needed four runs in the last over but Tyagi conceded just one run and took two wickets to guide his team home.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Rajasthan’s two-run win over Punjab Kings help them rise one spot to fifth place in the points table, tied on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians and are two points ahead of sixth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders. Sanju Samson’s side has eight points from as many matches and are a place below MI on the virtue of poor run-rate. Punjab with six points from nine matches are placed seventh.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan and Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul now share the Orage Cap, both have scored 380 runs in eight matches sp far. It could change again on Wednesday when Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Third on the list with 327 runs is another PBKS batter, Mayank Agarwal who scored a fifty on Tuesday night. Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs is fourth and Prithvi Shaw fifth with 308 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan retained their top two places, so did Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who now has 14 wickets in eight matches. Arshdeep Singh, who took a fifer against Rajasthan is fourth with 12 wickets, followed by MI’s Rahul Chahar who has 11 wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here