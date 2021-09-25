IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After PBKS vs SRH Match: SRH Languish at the Bottom; IPL 2021 Dream All But Over

IPL 2021 Points Table after PBKS vs SRH Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dream of making it to the play off is all but over after another loss, this time against Punjab Kings. SRH fans would take solace from the fact that they looked like winning at one stage but let Punjab come back into the game. The loss is like a death knell to Kane Williamson led side which now stares at the rest of the IPL with nothing to win.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

With this loss, SRH have found themselves in a deeper rut and languishing at the bottom place. They now have just two points off a solitary win that came in the first leg in India where they beat Punjab Kings. They have a negative run rate of 0.637! Punjab Kings meanwhile have overtaken Mumbai India, garnering two points with a thrilling win. CSK are top of the table.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the Orange cap positions, he is being followed by Punjab Kings KL Rahul who has 380 runs to his name, still 42 less that Dhawan. Third on the list with 327 runs is another PBKS batter, Mayank Agarwal who scored a fifty on Tuesday night. Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs is fourth and Prithvi Shaw fifth with 319 runs. Kolkata’s Rahul Tripathi who scored unbeaten 74 on Thursday night has moved into the top 10.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan retained their top two places, so did Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who now has 14 wickets in eight matches. Arshdeep Singh, who took a fifer against Rajasthan is fourth with 12 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad who too has 12 wickets to his name.

