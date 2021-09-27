IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After RCB vs MI Match: RCB Consolidate Top Three Spot; Mumbai Indians Fall to Seventh in League Standings

IPL 2021 Points Table after RCB vs MI Match: RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs which made sure RCB arrest their slide and consolidate top three spot; nonetheless, this had huge implications for Mumbai who are now second last in the points tally. Yes, as weird as it sounds, but the defending champions are having a sorry campaign. They are seventh in league standings, just above wooden spooners SRH.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

This loss means Mumbai Indians are second last, just ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad whose campaign is all but over. Time is running out for Rohit Sharma led team who now have just 8 points in ten games they played. Meanwhile Virat Kohli and his team moves to top three and would like to see themselves qualifying for IPL 2021 playoffs. Who knows, a maiden IPL is on the cards!

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the Orange cap positions, he is being followed by Punjab Kings KL Rahul who has 380 runs to his name, still 42 less that Dhawan. Third on the list with 327 runs is another PBKS batter, Mayank Agarwal who scored a fifty on Tuesday night. Faf du Plessis, with 320 runs is fourth and Prithvi Shaw fifth with 319 runs. Kolkata’s Rahul Tripathi who scored unbeaten 74 on Thursday night has moved into the top 10.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel showed his mojo against Mumbai Indians, taking a hattrick. This meant that he now has the Purple Cap with 19 wickets, four more than his next competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan. Meanwhile Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who now has 14 wickets in eight matches is third in the list. Arshdeep Singh, who took a fifer against Rajasthan is fourth with 12 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad who too has 12 wickets to his name.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here