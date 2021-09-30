IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After RR vs RCB Match: Bangalore Hold On to Third Spot

IPL 2021 Points Table after RR vs RCB Match: An all-round performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore helped them cruise to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a modest score of 150, Bangalore hunted down the target with 17 balls to spare. The win now strengthens Bangalore’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have now more or less consolidated their place in the top four with just three matches left for most of the teams. One more win for Virat Kohli’s team will cement their place. This was their seventh win of the season and they have retained their third spot on the points table, as the top-four remained unchanged for yet another day. As for Rajasthan Royals, this was their seventh loss of the season and right now they find themselves in the seventh place on the points table.

The Orange Cap still belongs to Shikhar Dhawan, who has 454 runs after 11 games. Meanwhile, RR captain, Sanju Samson has risen up to the second place and is just 2 runs behind Dhawan. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is currently third with 422 runs from 11 games. CSK duo of Faf du Plessis, with 394 runs and Ruturaj Gaikwad 362 complete the top-five.

Harshal Patel dream season continued as he picked up three more wickets. Right now, he has the Purple Cap with 26 wickets, just 6 shy of Dwayne Bravo’s record 32. Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan with 18 wickets is at the second place. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah with 16 wickets is third on the list followed by Punjab Kings’ Mohammed Shami with 14 wickets. Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who too has 14 wickets is fifth.

