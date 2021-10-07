IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After SRH vs RCB Match: Minimal Impact on Points Table as SRH Gets Thrilling Win

IPL 2021 Points Table after SRH vs RCB Match: SRH beat RCB by four runs in a thrilling encounter, but that didn’t make any difference in the points table as far as both the teams were concerned. While RCB stayed at third spot, SRH too languished at the bottom of the table despite this win. Bangalore were given an early jolt with Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapping Virat Kohli (5) lbw with an incoming delivery in the first over. Daniel Christian’s promotion to three backfired as he chipped a catch to mid-off off Siddarth Kaul. KS Bharat (12) slammed two boundaries before falling to gloving behind off Umran Malik in the seventh over.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

The match could have has an impact had RCB won the match, but the result didn’t bother both the sides with RCB at third spot and SRH languishing at the bottom position. Meanwhile DC and CSK are placed at first and second position, respectively.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

KL Rahul, Punjab Kings’ skipper is back at the top of the table with 528 runs, but he is just ahead of CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad who has 421 words. He is followed up by Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals who has 521 runs. Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis are fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel continues to top the Purple Cap Standings with 26 wickets thanks to his brilliant show against Mumbai Indians where he took a hattrick. His next best competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan is closing the gap fast as he just four short in the tally. Punjab Kings’ Mohammed Shami is in third spot and followed by Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah at fourth on the list with 17 wickets. Shami’s teammate Arshdeep Singh is fifth on the spot.

