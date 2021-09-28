IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Update After SRH vs RR Match: Sunrisers Dent Rajasthan's Top 4 Hopes

IPL 2021 Points Table after SRH vs RR Match: Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson played some brilliant cricketing shots to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad home against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the IPL 2021 on Monday. Hyderabad registered their second win of this season after beating Royals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their only second win the IPL 2021 on Monday night but that didn’t change their position on the points table. They still sit right at the bottom. However, this result dented Rajasthan Royals’ chance of making the top four. With 8 points from 10 games, Sanju Samson and company find themselves in the 6th spot. A win here would have taken them into the top four. We have as many as four teams with eight points from 10 games and realistically two top-four positions up for grab.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

We finally have a new Orange Cap holder! Sanju Samson who played a brilliant knock of 82 off just 57 balls has taken over the cap from Shikhar Dhawan. Sanju, after 10 matches have 433 runs to his name, which is three more than Dhawan. Dhawan will have the chance to take over the cap when DC play KKR on Tuesday. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is currently third with 401 runs from 10 games. Faf du Plessis, with 394 runs is fourth and Ruturaj Gaikwad 362 is fifth.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

Harshal Patel showed his mojo against Mumbai Indians, taking a hattrick. This meant that he now has the Purple Cap with 23 wickets, eight more than his next competitor Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah with 14 wickets is third on the list followed by Rajasthan’s Chris Morris, who has 14 wickets as well. Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad with 13 wickets to his name is fifth.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here