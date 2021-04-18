IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Update After MI vs SRH Match: Mumbai Indians Jump to Top Spot; Nitin Rana, Harshal Patel Maintain Orange, Purple Caps

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Latest Points Table Update: In yet another dominating performance, Mumbai Indians got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, on Saturday. After being set a total of 151, SRH were bundled out for 137. With this win, Mumbai now has two victories from three games, and have skyrocketed to the top of the points table in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played two, and won as many, have slipped a spot to two. After Mumbai’s win, they went to the top on the basis of superior Net-run Rate. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, with one win each from each game, complete the top four. For now, SRH remains to be the only team to have not won a match in the tournament, and have lost all three. That means they are at the bottom of the table.

TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST TIED NR POINTS NRR MI 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.367 RCB 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.175 CSK 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.616 DC 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.195 RR 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.052 KKR 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.000 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.909 SRH 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.483

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

KKR’s Nitish Rana continues to be the leading run-getter and the orange cap holder in IPL 2021 with 137 runs. RR skipper Sanju Samson is not far away from him as he stands on 123. With an innings of 43 from 22 balls, SRH’s Jonny Bairstow has leapfrogged to third spot, while teammate Manish Pandey, despite his struggle, is on fourth with 101 runs.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with seven wickets in two matches, closely followed by Rahul Chahar, who has six in three games. His MI teammate is a close third with as many wickets. Surprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah only has three wickets from three matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here