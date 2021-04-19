IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Update After DC vs PBKS Match: RCB Jump to Top Spot; Shikhar Dhawan Claims Orange Cap, Harshal Patel Purple Cap

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Latest Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) produced an all-round performance on Sunday to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs at the M A Chidambaram Stadium and maintain their perfect start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers’s whirlwind half-centuries propelled RCB to 204/4 and KKR scored 166/8 in reply. This is the first time ever that RCB have won their first three matches of an IPL season.

IPL 2021 | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have reclaimed the top spot on the IPL points table following their 38 run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have moved to number two position in the points table following their easy win against Punjab Kings. Both these teams have played three matches each, while RCB is still unbeaten, Delhi have won two matches and lost one. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings complete the top four.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Following his match-winning innings against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan has become the top scorer in the ongoing IPL. His 92 off 49 balls helped him topple Glenn Maxwell for the top spot. Dhawan after three games has 186 runs, which is 10 better than second-placed Maxwell. Third, on the list is PBKS skipper KL Rahul(157) followed by KKR’s Nitish Rana(155)

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with nine wickets in three matches, closely followed by Rahul Chahar, who has seven in three games. Delhi’s Avesh Khan is a close third with six wickets, followed by Trent Boult who has six wickets from three matches as well.

