IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Update After CSK vs RR Match: Chennai Jump to Second Spot; Shikhar Dhawan Retains Orange Cap, Harshal Patel Purple Cap

IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Latest Points Table Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Moeen Ali (3/7) weaved a web around Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsmen to help their team win their Indian Premier League (IPL) match by 45 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Jadeja also took four catches to pin the Jaipur franchise down.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore retain the top spot on the IPL points, meanwhile, Chennai super Kings following their comprehensive victory of Rajasthan Royals have moved up to the second spot on the table. Delhi Capitals occupy the third spot on the table, followed by Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Update

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap. His 92 off 49 balls helped him topple Glenn Maxwell for the top spot on Sunday. Dhawan after three games has 186 runs, which is 10 better than second-placed Maxwell. Third, on the list is PBKS skipper KL Rahul(157) followed by KKR’s Nitish Rana(155)

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Update

RCB’s Harshal Patel is still the purple cap holder in IPL 2021. He tops the list with nine wickets in three matches, closely followed by Rahul Chahar, who has seven in three games. Delhi’s Avesh Khan is a close third with six wickets, followed by Trent Boult who has six wickets from three matches as well.

