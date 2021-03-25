IPL 2021: Possible Captaincy Options for Delhi Capitals in Shreyas Iyer's Absence

Shreyas Iyer’s chances of playing in the first part of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) looks bleak following a shoulder injury he picked up during the first India versus England ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While fielding, Iyer landed on his shoulder and went off immediately and didn’t take any further part in the game.

After initial scans, it is suggested that Iyer could be out for 6-8 weeks but if a surgery is required, the Delhi Capitals skipper could well end up missing the entire season, thus, hampering Delhi’s plans massively ahead of the IPL season.

However, Delhi do have a good think tank off the field in coach Ricky Ponting and on it too, they can choose from massively influential players to lead the side, who are not only influential but also have captained in the IPL before.

Here are the three prime candidates who could replace Iyer as the skipper apart from far shots of Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, who might be genuine shouts but are perhaps behind in the pecking order.

STEVE SMITH

Steve Smith has captained Australia as well as Rajasthan Royals in the past and has vast experience in the game. Although his side finished bottom of the table in 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, Smith’s tactical acumen and invaluable experience can do any team more good than harm.He has a winning percentage of 59.52 as a captain — which is the most for an overseas captain (led the side more than five times).

The former Australia skipper was bought by DC for INR 2.2 crore after being released by RR, where Sanju Samson was named as the skipper.Till now, he has scored 2,333 runs from 95 matches in the IPL. However, in 2020, his season wasn’t as good as he would have liked as he could only manage 311 runs from 14 games.

R ASHWIN

R Ashwin could be a real shout for the captaincy role going into the season. Ashwin played 15 matches for the side last season and was one of the key players in the Capitals’ run to the final, where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians.Ashwin has also captained in the IPL before, where he led the Kings XI Punjab side (now Punjab Kings) but it didn’t bear any fruit and he was eventually traded to Capitals ahead of last season’s IPL.

Ashwin picked up 13 wickets last season at an economy of 7.66 and looks to be a solid option if the franchise decides to go with an Indian option.

AJINKYA RAHANE

Ajinkya Rahane again is one of the veterans in the side and is India’s vice-captain in Test cricket. In Kohli’s absence, he has led India to important victories including the historic 2-1 series win Down Under earlier this year. Rahane’s knowledge and reading of the game is among the best and his patience in a fast paced game can be like gold dust.He has captained in the IPL as well where he has led the Rising Pune Supergiants as well as Rajasthan Royals but his record isn’t too appealing. He has just won nine matches out of 25.

However, Rahane wasn’t a regular last season with Delhi having a solid top-order including the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer. But, with Iyer out and an experienced head needed, he could just well be the answer. Last season, he scored 113 runs from nine matches.