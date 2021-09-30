IPL 2021: Possible Playoff Scenarios of all Eight Franchisees as Tournament Enters Business End

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition’s league stage is not only nearing its, end but also to a very interesting phase as the teams are intensely vying for a spot in the playoffs. 43 of the 56league stage matches have been played so far and with 13 games left in the business end of the tournament, teams are beginning to understand whether they will qualify for the knockout stage or not.

Going by numbers, the race to finish in the final four is all but over for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and looks bleak for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, with 3-4 games left to play for each team in the remainder league stage of IPL 14, net run rate (NRR) could significantly change. Here we take a look at the playoff scenarios for all eight franchises.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The current table toppers with 16 points are just a win away from guaranteeing themselves a berth in the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led teams’ chances of ending up in one of the top two slots is now at 96 percent.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Even though the capital franchise are level on points with CSK, they too need a win to finish in the top two. Their probability for a top two finish slipped a bit after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) triumph over RR on Wednesday. However, Rishabh Pant’s team still has 86 percent chances of finishing in the top two.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The Virat Kohli-led franchise are almost certain of a top four finish after their comeback wins against Mumbai Indians and RR. The Bangalore outfit need to win at least two more games to make it to the next round comfortably.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): The former champions have 57 percent probability of getting to one of the top four slots. Eoin Morgan’s team have a healthy NRR (+0.363) and a couple of wins in their remaining league games might be enough for their guaranteed progression.

Mumbai Indians (MI): The defending champions stand fifth at the moment and have a 57 percent chance of finishing in one of the top four on points. Three wins in the same number of remaining games could get them one of the top four slots, but a wrong footing even in a single match could hurt them due to their poor NRR (-0.453).

Punjab Kings (PBKS): The perpetual underachievers have a bleak chance as they need to win their remaining three games of the league campaign. Additionally, RCB, MI and KKR losing at least two of their remaining could open some chances for the Mohali-based franchise.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Royals are on level with PBKS on points and have slightly better prospects than other teams in the lower half of the IPL 2021 standings. Sanju Samson’s team have four games in hand and eight points to their name, positive results in all four is likely to see them qualify, albeit not in the top two.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson-led teams’ hopes of finishing in the top four are over. After an underwhelming season, SRH can only hope for a strong finish and probably cause a few upsets before they bow out.

