- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Prachi Singh 'Proud' of Rumored Boyfriend Prithvi Shaw After Win Against KKR | Check Instagram Posts
The 25-year-old actress posted a series of Instagram stories in celebration of Shaw's victory with the Delhi Capitals against KKR on Thursday
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 2:47 PM IST
Prachi Singh and Prithvi Shaw have been rumored to be dating for a while now, with the former showering support for her rumored boyfriend whenever he’s playing. Thursday was no different, as the Delhi Capitals side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a by seven-wickets thanks to a stunning assault from Shaw at the top. The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a series of stories in congratulations for ‘Man of the Match’ Shaw, who’s blistering 82 off 4 set the stage for a facile win in Ahmedabad.
Prachi first posted an image of Shaw at the presentation ceremony after the match, where he was awarded ‘Man of the Match’ for his match-winning effort with the bat. She captioned the photo, ‘I’m so proud of you!’
The next image was slightly cheekier, as the actress then posted a series of Shaw holding his various spoils, asking if he needed a suitcase to help pack all of them up.
Although neither of the two have confirmed their relationship status to the public, their constant interactions on social media have created enough fodder for the rumor mill.
Also read: IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Credits Win Against KKR To Father’s Advice After Poor Australian Tour
Meanwhile, the DC opener continues his resurgence from a poor Australian tour and abysmal IPL 2020 proving why he’s so highly rated in Indian cricket circle. On Thursday, he became the first player in IPL history to hit six boundaries in the first over.
Currently, DC are at a comfortable second position on the points table, below three-time winners CSK and ahead of third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Shaw will be in action against Punjab Kings on Sunday.
