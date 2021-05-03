- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: 'Praying For Their Early Recovery' Tweets Former India Cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin As COVID-19 Hits IPL
Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin prays for the speedy recovery of the two affected by COVID.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 10:53 PM IST
As the water-tight bio-bubble of Indian Premiere League (IPL) gets breached by Covid-19 on Monday, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin prays for the speedy recovery of the two affected by COVID. Two players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, due to which their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been postponed.
In the meantime, three staff members of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had also tested positive for COVID on Sunday, but returned negative tests on Monday. Five Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff had also tested positive for the Coronavirus.
“Hearing news of players, support staff, management, and ground staff testing positive for COVID. Praying for their early recovery and for the entire IPL fraternity to be safe and to remain mentally strong,” Azharuddin tweeted.
The two players of KKR who have been tested positive for Covid-19 are Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier. In a statement, IPL has said that the two players have been put in isolation.
ALSO READ: Covid pricks IPL Bio-bubble: Question Mark Over Ahmedabad, Delhi
The cases reported in the CSK camp have been put down as “false positives” by a BCCI official, as quoted by PTI. Also, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley has said that the five staff members who have tested positive for Covid were not among those on duty during the IPL.Delhi is scheduled to host four more matches in IPL 2021. The next match will be held at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday, between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
