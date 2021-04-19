- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021 Predictions, CSK vs RR, Match 12 at Wankhede Stadium: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Full Squads And Mumbai Weather Forecast For Chennai Super Kings And Rajasthan Royals
Check live score and match updates of CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Match 12 on News18 Sports. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Forecast
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 12:11 PM IST
CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The twelfth match of the season pits old rivals Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals against each other tonight. These teams go a long way having contested the final of the inaugural season in 2008. RR famously triumphed back then but since then, CSK have gone on to win three titles. However, RR have failed to make the final again. Head to head, CSK are ahead of their latest opponents but last season, RR completed a double over them.
CSK vs RR Weather Forecast
It’s going to be humid as has been the case so far. During the day, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 31 degrees Celsius and may plunge to a low of 28 degrees at night.
Credit: Weather.com
CSK vs RR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match can be watched liv on Star Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs RR Pitch Report
Five matches have been played at the Wankhede Stadium so far. Of these only once has a team won when defending – Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Four times teams batting second have triumphed. Batting in the Powerplay overs has proved to be tricky with 16 wickets having fallen during the phase so far. Win toss and field first seems to be the mantra.
CSK vs RR Head-to-Head
Head-to-Head: 23 matches – CSK 14 | RR 9
So far, Super Kings and Royals have clashed 23 times before with Chennai winning 14 times while Rajasthan emerging victorious on nine occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
RR won by 16 runs (IPL 2020)
RR won by 7 wickets (IPL 2020)
CSK won by 8 runs (IPL 2019)
CSK won by 4 wickets (IPL 2019)
CSK won by 64 runs (IPL 2018)
CSK vs RR Fantasy Tips
Faf du Plessis (captain), Sanju Samson (vice-captain), Jos Buttler, David Miller, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya
CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
CSK vs RR Full Squads
CSK Full Squad: MS Dhoni (wk/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi
RR Full Squad: Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Shivam Dube, David Miller, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone
