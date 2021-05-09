IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh

The famous saying goes, by “tomorrow never comes, so live in today and cherish it completely,” which also syncs with Preity Zinta’s and Shahrukh Khan’s starter “Kal Ho Na Ho”, and since PBKS franchise co-owner proudly bought another SRK at the 2021 IPL auction, the similarities between the two are constantly drawn. In fact, Preity Zinta looked deliberately at the KKR table while buying the skipper.

PBKS’ SRK, has often been linked with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for being homonyms, and now even the cricketer grabs every opportunity to relish the glory. In his recent Instagram post, he was seen drawing reference to the above-mentioned movie “Kal Ho Na Ho”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahrukh Khan (@shahrukh.35)

The debutant Tamil Nadu batsman for IPL, shared a picture with her team’s co-owner and captioned it with her on-screen name from the movie itself, “Naina 1,2,3 tinggg,”. Many fans in the past have also given Veer Zaara references, another popular film featuring the two Bollywood actors.

Known as one of the biggest hitters in the domestic circuit, Shahrukh hit six maximums in the eight games he played scoring 107 runs at an average of 21.4.

