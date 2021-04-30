- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Credits Win Against KKR To Father's Advice After Poor Australian Tour
The Delhi Capitals batsman has re-surged victorious after a disappointing last season, keeping wise words from his father in heart as he plays his 'natural game'
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 11:35 AM IST
After a disappointing Australian tour, Prithvi Shaw’s spirits were reasonably dampened as he was scooted back to square one in the eyes of the Indian national team. For a good stretch of Shaw’s career, it was set back after set back when he stepped off a poor IPL 2020 into an equally abysmal Australian tour, but the Delhi Capitals batsman is back to being in form and has bounced back stronger than ever in time for the ongoing IPL season.
Shaw’s resounding 82 against Kolkata Knight Riders was just one among a series of stellar performances he displayed for his side in the IPL format. The credit went in part to his father, he said, after a particular phone call with him where the two spoke about his performance.
“After getting back from Australia, I wasn’t happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way,” the 21-year-old said after the match on Thursday.
Also read: IPL 2021: MI vs RR: The Defending Champs Are Back On Track
Shaw’s 82 was instrumental in helping DC chase the 155 total set by the Knight Riders during their innings. The batsman hit an astounding six boundaries off KKR’s Shivam Mavi, with whom he has had experience playing alongside before.
Asked about his preparation against Mavi’s bowling, he said, “Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest (are you prepared to hit boundaries from the start?). Was just waiting for the loose balls. We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared for the short ball. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately, he didn’t bowl,” Shaw said.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
While the opening batsman acknowledges his personal milestones, he also remarked that his foremost focus would always be on leading his side to victory.
“When I’m in there, I keep playing and don’t think about the score. Don’t think about myself, just want the team to win,” he concluded.
Delhi Capitals will next play Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 2.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule