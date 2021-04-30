IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Credits Win Against KKR To Father's Advice After Poor Australian Tour

After a disappointing Australian tour, Prithvi Shaw’s spirits were reasonably dampened as he was scooted back to square one in the eyes of the Indian national team. For a good stretch of Shaw’s career, it was set back after set back when he stepped off a poor IPL 2020 into an equally abysmal Australian tour, but the Delhi Capitals batsman is back to being in form and has bounced back stronger than ever in time for the ongoing IPL season.

Shaw’s resounding 82 against Kolkata Knight Riders was just one among a series of stellar performances he displayed for his side in the IPL format. The credit went in part to his father, he said, after a particular phone call with him where the two spoke about his performance.

“After getting back from Australia, I wasn’t happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way,” the 21-year-old said after the match on Thursday.

Shaw’s 82 was instrumental in helping DC chase the 155 total set by the Knight Riders during their innings. The batsman hit an astounding six boundaries off KKR’s Shivam Mavi, with whom he has had experience playing alongside before.

Asked about his preparation against Mavi’s bowling, he said, “Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest (are you prepared to hit boundaries from the start?). Was just waiting for the loose balls. We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared for the short ball. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately, he didn’t bowl,” Shaw said.

While the opening batsman acknowledges his personal milestones, he also remarked that his foremost focus would always be on leading his side to victory.

“When I’m in there, I keep playing and don’t think about the score. Don’t think about myself, just want the team to win,” he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will next play Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 2.

