- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Likens Ricky Ponting's Speeches to Shahrukh Khan's From 'Chak De India'
The 21-year-old is coming into this year's IPL on the back of a sensational Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had a record-breaking season with Mumbai and also led them to glory.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 7, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
India and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is back at his happy place it seems as the Indian Premier League is around the corner and he is around ‘The boss’ Ricky Ponting. The former Australian captain is coaching the DC side that made it to the finals last year.
Shaw had a bad IPL 2020 and tour of Australia and was subsequently dropped from the side. In last season’s IPL, he scored 228 runs from 13 games at an average of 17.53 and had only two fifties to his name.
Ponting also reflected on the same in an interview with cricket.com.au. and said that during last year’s IPL, he had some interesting chats with him and tried to break Shaw’s mindset down and understood that he doesn’t like to bat and practice in the nets when he’s in a bad run of form but when he’s hitting them well and scoring runs, he won’t come out of the nets. He also went on to say that he was looking to get the best out of him.
IPL 2021: ‘Man On a Mission’ Rishabh Pant Raring to Go for New Season | WATCH
Speaking on Ponting, Shaw was very upbeat and said that he is very pleased to have the former Australia skipper back around as he is a good orator and also likened him to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.
“He is a very nice person. On the field he is like a boss, off the field he is like a friend. So, I am very happy he is back. I think when Ricky sir speaks, that song (Chak De! India) should play in the background. Shah Rukh Khan’s song,” Shaw said ina video uploaded by DC on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1379469286213787649
However, the 21-year-old is coming into this year’s IPL on the back of a sensational Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had a record-breaking season with Mumbai and also led them to glory. Shaw slammed 827 runs from just eight matches — which is the most by any batsman in a single season in the history of the tournament.
Pant Wants To Be The Main Man And Wants To Be The Leader: Ricky Ponting
Shaw will be hoping to carry that form into this year’s tournament and help Delhi Capitals win their maiden title when the IPL gets underway on April 9 in Chennai. DC will play their first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
