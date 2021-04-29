IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Slams Shivam Mavi for Six Fours in an Over, Reaches 50 off 18 Balls

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw became only the second batsman to score six fours in an over when he slammed Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi for 24 runs in the first over of DC’s chase at Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shaw subsequently raced to his 50 in just 18 balls, the fastest this season. It was his 9th fifty in IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane had earlier achieved the feat when he hit six fours off S Aravind for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012.

DC, chasing 155, got off to a flier racing to 67 without loss in the first six overs thanks to Shaw. It was the fastest start in the Power Play this year. Mavi’s 25 runs – including a wide – was the third costliest first over in IPL history.

Shaw was heavy on his former under-19 teammate Mavi, who kept bowling in the slot allowing the batsman to hit through the line.

Earlier, Andre Russell’s 27-ball unbeaten 45 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) score 154/6 in 20 overs.

KKR were in danger of getting restricted to a below-par total. They were 109 for six in 16.2 overs. However, Russell’s innings, comprising four sixes and two fours, took the team through to a total with which they can compete.

The Kolkata franchise began well, reaching 73 for two after 10 overs. The platform was set for the batsmen to score big. However, two quick wickets in the 11th over, bowled by spinner Lalit Yadav, pegged them back.

A couple of overs later, opener Shubman Gill followed for 43 (38 balls).

Russell and Karthik then set about resurrecting the innings before the West Indian opened up.

He took 11 runs off the 18th over bowled by Avesh Khan, 18 runs in the 19th bowled by Kagiso Rabada and 13 in the 20th bowled by Avesh.

