- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw's Rumored Girlfriend Prachi Singh Has a Special Message for DC Opener
The Mumbaikar has been in good form lately and was also the highest scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw lit up Delhi Capitals’ chase on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings as the Rishabh Pant-led side won their Indian Premier League 2021 opener at the Wankhede Stadium by 7 wickets. Shaw played a fantastic 38-ball 72 to set up Delhi’ steep chase and his rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh left a message for him on her Instagram stories. She posted a photo of the opener and wrote, “What a start of the ‘Shaw’,”‘ along with a heart emoji while tagging the cricketer.
Prachi, who made her acting debut with Udaan on Colors TV, started getting linked to Shaw last year when she shared special wishes for the Mumbai opener on his birthday following his good show in one of the IPL matches in last season.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Shaw, however, seems to be in line for plenty of them if he continues to play the way he did against CSK on Saturday. The 21-year-old smashed the Chennai bowlers all over the park as Delhi chased down 189 to win their series opener. Shaw hit nine fours and three sixes and had a strike rate of 189.47 before getting out in the 14th over.
The Mumbaikar has been in good form lately and was also the highest scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as Mumbai won the competition under his leadership. Shaw led from the front and smashed 827 runs in the tournament and became the first player to ever breach the 800-run mark in the tournament.
Here is All That You Need to Know About Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Prachi Singh
Not only that, he had three 150-plus scores in the tournament and became the first player in the history of List A cricket to do so in a single series. He registered scores of 227*, 185* and 165 in his first three matches as a captain in List A cricket.
Shaw will next be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule