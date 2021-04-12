IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw's Rumored Girlfriend Prachi Singh Has a Special Message for DC Opener

Prithvi Shaw lit up Delhi Capitals’ chase on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings as the Rishabh Pant-led side won their Indian Premier League 2021 opener at the Wankhede Stadium by 7 wickets. Shaw played a fantastic 38-ball 72 to set up Delhi’ steep chase and his rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh left a message for him on her Instagram stories. She posted a photo of the opener and wrote, “What a start of the ‘Shaw’,”‘ along with a heart emoji while tagging the cricketer.

Prachi, who made her acting debut with Udaan on Colors TV, started getting linked to Shaw last year when she shared special wishes for the Mumbai opener on his birthday following his good show in one of the IPL matches in last season.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Shaw, however, seems to be in line for plenty of them if he continues to play the way he did against CSK on Saturday. The 21-year-old smashed the Chennai bowlers all over the park as Delhi chased down 189 to win their series opener. Shaw hit nine fours and three sixes and had a strike rate of 189.47 before getting out in the 14th over.

The Mumbaikar has been in good form lately and was also the highest scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as Mumbai won the competition under his leadership. Shaw led from the front and smashed 827 runs in the tournament and became the first player to ever breach the 800-run mark in the tournament.

Here is All That You Need to Know About Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Prachi Singh

Not only that, he had three 150-plus scores in the tournament and became the first player in the history of List A cricket to do so in a single series. He registered scores of 227*, 185* and 165 in his first three matches as a captain in List A cricket.

Shaw will next be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here